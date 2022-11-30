AIIMS server continues to be down, patient care services managed manually; investigation on

AIIMS server down for 8th day; 2 suspended for cyber security breach

AIIMS has suspended two analysts for cyber security breach. It is feared that the data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected on November 23.

New Delhi, Nov 30: As the server at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi did not work for the eighth day, the administration suspended two analysts from Delhi and have more on its radar for breaching cyber security, according to an ANI report.

Citing sources, the news agency said that the two staff members were suspended and more suspension may follow.

The computers are being scanned and antivirus uploading has also been started for future safety. The report said, "The sanitizing process started, earlier it was 15 but now 25 out of 50 servers and more than 400 endpoint computers have been scanned," said the report.

On Tuesday, the premier health institute informed that eHospital data has been restored on the servers.

On Tuesday, the AIIMS also issued a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored, "The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. Network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode." It said further.

It is feared that the data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected on November 23.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges.

A case had been registered by the Delhi police against unknown persons.

The unavailability of online appointment facilities led to a huge rush in patients visiting the hospital physically for appointments. AIIMS had to deploy extra personnel to manage the operations manually.

