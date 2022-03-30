AICTE says maths not mandatory for 1/3rd engineering courses

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that maths in class 12 is no more mandatory to apply for one-third of engineering courses, including architecture, fashion technology and bio-technology.

In the new guidelines, Chemistry has been made option for studying computer science, electronics engineering and electrical engineering, a Times of India report said.

Maths has been made option for 10 out of 29 diploma/UG courses. Instead students who studied any of the 14 subjects including computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, bio-technology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, informatics practices, business studies and entrepreneurship can take up an engineering course.

AICTE chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe told principals during an online meeting, " as per the National Education Policy 2020, the school education system is divided into 5+3+3+4. The last four years are not going to be arts, science and commerce streams. They will be studying a liberal arts type of stream where they can take maths, physics and psychology or chemistry and computer science. It will help students join any other new programme when they complete Class 12. This window of opportunity or programme is being allowed with proper bridge courses in the first two semesters."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 13:14 [IST]