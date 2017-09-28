AIADMK symbol row: EC rejects Dinakaran's plea requesting time to submit affidavits

The Election Commission of India rejected TTV Dinakaran's plea requesting additional time to file affidavits in the two-leaves symbol case. The commission also reiterated that the hearing in the case will restart as scheduled on October 6.

Staking fresh claim to the party's name and symbol, TTV Dinakaran had approached the election commission to be made a party to the row. In his petition to the commission, TTV Dinakaran, who claims t have the support of 19 AIADMK MLAs and thousands of party cadre, had sought 15 days time to file affidavits to back his claim. The same was rejected by the commission that reiterated that the hearing on the original contention will commence next week.

Meanwhile, Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam factions of the AIADMK, who merged earlier, have informed the commission that the symbol and the party name should belong to them since they had united to be a single entity. The now-merged camps also called for a general council meet to legitimise their merger.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court earlier this month had asked the Election Commission to dispose of the AIADMK symbol row before the end of October.

OneIndia News