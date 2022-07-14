OPS slams EPS camp for violating 'party bylaw', says he didn't give approval to AIADMK meeting

In setback for OPS amid power tussle with EPS, Madras HC gives nod for AIADMK

Here are the resolutions passed by AIADMK today

AIADMK sacks Panneerselvam's sons, 16 others

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, July 14: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim chief K Palaniswami on Thursaday scaked O Panneerselvam's sons and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader from the party.

Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.

Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence

Pannerselvam, who was once a most-trusted aide of late J Jayalalithaa, has been expelled from the party on Monday.

Putting an end to the dual-leadership structure in the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elected as the party's interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting on Monday.

After EPS took control of AIADMK, the party changed its Twitter display picture to honour him. In the new display picture, he predominantly features flashing a victory sign next to J Jayalalithaa.

Former close associate of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala questioned the removal of OPS from AIADMK, saying you cannot force yourself to attain position of power that actually won't last in a veiled reference to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).