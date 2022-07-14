YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AIADMK sacks Panneerselvam's sons, 16 others

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 14: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim chief K Palaniswami on Thursaday scaked O Panneerselvam's sons and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader from the party.

    K Palaniswami

    Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.

    Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

    In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

    AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence

    Pannerselvam, who was once a most-trusted aide of late J Jayalalithaa, has been expelled from the party on Monday.

    Putting an end to the dual-leadership structure in the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elected as the party's interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting on Monday.

    After EPS took control of AIADMK, the party changed its Twitter display picture to honour him. In the new display picture, he predominantly features flashing a victory sign next to J Jayalalithaa.

    Former close associate of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala questioned the removal of OPS from AIADMK, saying you cannot force yourself to attain position of power that actually won't last in a veiled reference to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

    Comments

    More EDAPPADI K PALANISAMY News  

    Read more about:

    edappadi k palanisamy tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X