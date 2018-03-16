AIADMK ex-MP bats for support to no-confidence motion, sacked

AIADMK on Friday expelled former MP and one of its spokespersons K C Palanisamy for alleged anti-party activities after he favoured support by the ruling party to the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament.

A party release, jointly signed by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palanisami, said he was expelled "effective today" from the basic party membership and all other responsiblities.

Palanisamy, a known television face of the AIADMK, was removed from primary membership of the party for acting against party's principles and for bringing disrepute to it, the release said.

Participating in a Tamil television debate, Palanisamy said the rights of Tamil Nadu could be established in the Cauvery issue if AIADMK offered (conditional) support to the no-confidence motion sought to be moved by TDP and YSR Congress.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK said its top leadership will decide on the party's stand on the no-confidence motion.

Reacting to his removal, Palanisamy wondered what principle of the party he violated and added that neither his view was not sought nor any notice sent to him by the party.A Coimbatore region based party strongman from the days of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, Palanisamy has been a loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He was also a former MLA.

During January 2017, days after late J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala was named as interim party chief, Palanisamy had approached the Election Commission against it.

PTI

