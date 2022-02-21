YouTube
    Ahmedabad blasts verdict: Twitter removes controversial caricature by Gujarat BJP

    Ahmedabad, Feb 21: A caricature tweeted by the Gujarat unit of the BJP hailing the special court's verdict sentencing 38 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case has been removed by Twitter after a row.

    Representational Image

    "The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Sunday, adding that the tweet was in response to the court's judgement.

    The cartoon depicted men wearing skull caps hanging by the noose.

    It had a tricolour and a drawing depicting the scene of a bomb blast in the background, with "Satyamev Jayate" written on its top right corner.

    It was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat BJP on Saturday, a day after the special court sentenced to death 38 convicts and handed life terms to 11 others in the 2008 serial bombing case in which 56 persons lost their lives and over 200 were injured.

    The caricature is not available on either the Instagram or Facebook social media pages of the state BJP unit.

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:04 [IST]
