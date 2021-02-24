YouTube
    Ahead of West Bengal elections 2021, TMC worker killed, 2 injured in bomb attack

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 24: An activist of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was killed and two others were injured when bike-borne assailants attacked them with bombs and bullets in Paschim Medinipur district ahead of West Bengal elections on Tuesday night.

    crime

    According to reports, Shoubhik Dolui and two other TMC workers were sitting on a culvert in Abhirampur village under Narayangarh police station area at around 9 pm when three men came on a motorcycle and hurled a bomb towards them.

    The police also said that the attackers fired at 24-year-old Dolui before fleeing from the spot.

    When the three were taken to a hospital in Kharagpur, Dolui was declared dead on arrival while the two others were shifted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition, he said.

    Local TMC leaders charged the BJP with being involved in the attack. The saffron party's district president Samit Das, however, claimed that it was the result of the TMC's infighting.

    Tension prevailed in the area where a large contingent of police was sent. Assembly election is due in the state in April-May.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
