Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Feb 21: Will superstar Rajinikanth extend support to Kamal Haasan's MNM in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections? A 45-minute meeting between the actors has sparked speculation in the political corridors. Kamal had earlier said that he would seek the Thalaiva's support.

Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth in December announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation as a God's warning.

Rajinikanth, however, said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics.

His decision drew varied reactions with some saying it would affect the BJP while others, including fellow actor-politician Kamal Haasan, expressing disappointment.

The actor's move might just upset the BJP's plans to make a greater presence in the state with a possible alliance with him as his then proposed spiritual politics was seen as 'soft hindutva,' by many political observers.

Meanwhile, the MNM chief, recently announced that the party will begin accepting online applications from party members as it selects candidates for the elections.

The applications will open from Sunday, February 21, and potential candidates must pay Rs 25,000 to be considered. They also added that non-party members could also apply or be nominated.