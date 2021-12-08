Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit, Mosque painted 'saffron' in Varanasi

India

oi-Prakash KL

Varanasi, Dec 8: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi, a mosque on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was painted "saffron" before the objection was raised by a masjid committee panel member.

The PM is scheduled to visit Varanasi on December 13.

The authorities have not responded to the claim yet although an official had earlier said all buildings on the road were being given a uniform colour, which is "light pink". After an objection was raised by members of the Muslim community, the mosque located in the Bulanala area is being repainted white again, as per news agency PTI.

"The mosque was first white in colour. It was painted saffron. The masjid committee was not consulted," PTI quotes Mohammad Ejaz Islahi of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee as saying. He alleges a "conspiracy" behind coloring the mosque and they submitted their objection to the Kashi Vishwanath temple office.

Efforts were also made to raise the objection before the district magistrate but he could not be met, Islahi said. "Later, the administration understood this and the mosque is being painted white," he added.

Sunil Verma, Secretary of the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kashi Vishwanath temple had earlier said the buildings on the road leading to shrine are being given a uniform colour.

Most structures in the area are made of sandstone, which is of "light pink" colour, he had said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13. The entire stretch of Godowlia to Maidagin has been painted in pink, in order to maintain a consistent look and bring out its rich heritage. "It is one of the biggest events for Varanasi. The city is gradually being decorated with lights for the inaugural day. Temples are also getting decked up with lights. A day before the inauguration 'shiv barat' will be held," said a state official to ANI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 0:17 [IST]