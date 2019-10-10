  • search
    Ahead of Pamban Country Boat fishermen strike, Lankan Navy apprehends 7 Indian fishermen

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chennai, Oct 10: Sri Lankan Navy has reportedlyapprehended seven Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district near Delft Island. Two country made boats were also seized.

    This happened on Thursday morning.

    This comes at a time when Pamban Country Boat fishermen are set to go on a hunger strike on October 11 urging the release of fishermen detained by both Sri Lanka and India.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Association President of Pamban Country Boat Fishermen, MS Arul told ANI, "Eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing the borderline and fishing in Indian waters. The fact is that fishermen sail with the flow of water and follow the wind directions. Same is the case with the Indian fishermen as they also sail on foreign water many times so this is not valid."

    [Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka drug nexus: Something fishy about these fishermen]

    On September 19, Sri Lanka Navy Wednesday arrested five fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

    Naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command during a patrol conducted in the sea area northwest of the Kovilam Point arrested the Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing practices.

    On Aug 20, Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.

    The four men were fishing in the Balkbay sea near Delft island on Tuesday morning when the Lankan navy personnel, who were on a routine patrol in the area, arrested them and seized their fishing trawler, said CR Senthilvel, State Secretary of Tamilnadu Fishermen Federation.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
