Ahead of Monsoon Session, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi, July 17: In a recent development, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. According to reports, the meeting between Pawar and PM Modi lasted for nearly an hour. The information regarding their meeting was given the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter.

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar had called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a meeting coming days ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament and in the backdrop of controversial remarks made by state Congress head Nana Patole.

The meeting took place at 'Varsha', the CM's official residence in south Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar is a Rajya Sabha member and his party is a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is led by Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Congress is the third ally in the MVA.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and continue till August 13.

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 12:52 [IST]