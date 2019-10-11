Ahead of Modi-Xi Jinping summit, PM lands in Chennai tweets in Mandarin, Tamil

  • search
    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Friday to attend the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Head of Modi-Xi Jinping Summit, PM arrives in Chennai tweets in Mandarin, Tamil

    He arrived by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote,"Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality. It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China."

    The Prime Minister will later proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, which will host the two high-profile leaders during their second informal summit.

    The Chinese city of Wuhan had hosted the first informal summit between Modi and Xi last year. The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during their two-day meet concluding on Saturday.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
