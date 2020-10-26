Kamal Nath says his 'item' remark is taken out of context

Ahead of bypolls, Kamal Nath alleges horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Oct 26: In what comes as a recent development, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has alleged horse-trading in the State ahead of the upcoming bypolls to the Legislative Assembly. According to reports, the Congress leader accused the ruling BJP of trying to "buy" MLAs ahead of the bypolls.

Speaking to a news agency, Kamal Nath said, "BJP knows clearly the outcome of these by-elections. They are so much afraid of November 10 that they are back in the 'market' to 'purchase' anyone who they can. I have got calls from several MLAs who said that they have been contacted by the BJP with 'offers'."

Kamal Nath further said that he could also have indulged in such tactics in March but chose not to do so. "I have written to the Election Commission requesting them to ensure a free and fair election," he stated.

It should be noted that Kamal Nath-led Congress government had fallen in March this year after the Chief Minister's resignation prior to a Supreme Court-mandated floor test in the state Assembly.

Bypolls will be held for 28 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly seats on November 3 following the resignation of 25 MLAs and death of three legislators. The results will be announced on November 10.

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and Congress 87. There are four independent MLAs - two from BSP and one from Samajwadi Party.