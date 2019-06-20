  • search
    Ahead of Ambubachi festival, woman's torso found near Kamakhya temple in Assam

    Guwahati, June 20: Ahead of the much-awaited Ambubachi festival, a headless body of a woman was recovered from near the Bandurga temple, located a few metres from the historical Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

    Police also recovered some flowers, a packet of incense sticks and other materials used for worship from near the body.

    Items used in offering prayers and a pair of woman's sandal were also recovered from the site.

    According to the police, the body was found on the steps leading to the Banadurga temple adjacent to the main Kamakhya temple.

    Guwahati Commissioner of Police Deepak Kumar, who visited the site, told reporters that security arrangements have been intensified in view of the gruesome death.

    The Kamakhya Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the mother goddess Kamakhya and it is regarded as one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Pithas spread across the country.

    The four-day long Ambubachi mela, beginning from June 22, is an annual fair marking the symbolic menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya.

    Thursday, June 20, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
