YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Cross-border tunnel detected by BSF

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, May 5: With the detection of cross border tunnel along the International Border area in Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

    Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Cross-border tunnel detected by BSF

    Deputy Inspector General of BSF (Jammu) S P S Sandhu said a small opening, believed to be a suspected tunnel, was found in a general area near fencing in Samba.

    "Due to darkness further search could not be carried out. Detailed search will be carried out early in the morning at first light," Sandhu, who is the public relations officer of the force, said, sharing a few pictures of the suspected tunnel.

    However, BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.

    "A newly dug tunnel at a distance of 150 metres from the IB and 50 metres from the border fence was detected opposite Pakistani post Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) which is 900 metres from the Indian side," an official said, asking not to be named.

    He said the opening is about 300 metres from the border outpost Chak Faquira and 700 metres from the last Indian village.

    Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Cross-border tunnel detected by BSF

    BSF has launched a massive drive to detect any tunnel all along the International Border (IB) following the April 22 encounter in Sunjwan area of Jammu when two heavily-armed JeM terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in an encounter after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

    An Assistant-sub inspector of CISF was killed and nine security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in the encounter.

    The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of three conspirators including a truck driver and his helper who transported the Pashtu-speaking terrorists from Sapwal border in Samba district to Jammu in the middle of the night the previous day.

    Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

    Comments

    More TUNNEL News  

    Read more about:

    tunnel jammu and kashmir amarnath yatra

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X