AgustaWestland: Delhi's Patiala House Court grants bail to retd Air Marshal

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Air Marshal Jaspal Singh Gujral on a bail bond of Rs. 2 lakh, the bail was opposed by CBI.

Court has asked CBI to supply e-copy of the charge sheet to all accused. Next hearing on 30 May 2018.

The CBI has registered a case against S P Tyagi and 12 others, including his three cousins, and five foreign nationals in the case. Six companies - Italy-based Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, Mohali-based IDS Infotech, Chandigarh-based Aeromatrix, IDS Tunisia and IDS Mauritius - have also been named in the FIR.

