Agnipath Scheme: Advantages and related concerns by Agniveers

India

New Delhi, Jun 17: The government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the statement said.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 'AGNIPATH' scheme 2022

Advantages of 'AGNIPATH' scheme 2022

A transformative reform of recruitment policy of the Armed Forces.

A unique opportunity to the youth to serve the country and contribute to Nation Building.

Armed Forces profile to be youthful and dynamic.

Attractive financial package for the Agniveers.

Opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications.

Availability of well disciplined and skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

Adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to society and who could emerge as role models for the youth.

What are the related concerns of 'AGNIPATH' scheme 2022

The 'Agnipath' scheme opens the way for recruitment of about 45,000 soldiers into Army, Navy and Air Force in the first year but on a short-term contract of four years. After the completion of the contract, 25% of them will be retained and the rest will leave the forces.

While, the scheme is yet to be implemented, it will certainly have some ripples. India has a massive pool of unemployed youths and the scheme can attract people, who do not want to join the army but are desperately looking for a job. There is a high possibility of Agniveers losing motivation in work due to insecurities of being jobless after four years.

No Pension Benefit:

Those hired under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given a one-time lumpsum of a little more than Rs 11 lakh when they end their four-year tenure.

However, they do not receive any pension benefits. For most, seeking a second job is essential to support themselves and their families.

Training may remain unutilized:

Forces will lose experienced soldiers.

The jawans joining the Army, Navy and Air Force will be given technical training so that they are able to support the ongoing operations. But these men and women will leave after four years, which could create a void.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 14:40 [IST]