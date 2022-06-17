Agnipath recruitment process to begin in 2 days, IAF to kickstart selection on Jun 24

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 17: The schedule for the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme will be announced shortly Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande said.

"Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on http://joinindianarmy.nic.in. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally," the Army chief said. He also added that the raining of the first lot of new recruits or Agniveers will begin by December this year at all the training centres.

The Indian Air Force will be the first service to kick off the selection under the new scheme. The process would begin on June 24.

"The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022," an Indian Army statement read

"This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the COVID pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions. The schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers," the statement also read.

"The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022." the army said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:27 [IST]