YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Agnipath recruitment process to begin in 2 days, IAF to kickstart selection on Jun 24

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The schedule for the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme will be announced shortly Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande said.

    Agnipath recruitment process to begin in 2 days, IAF to kickstart selection on Jun 24

    "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on http://joinindianarmy.nic.in. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally," the Army chief said. He also added that the raining of the first lot of new recruits or Agniveers will begin by December this year at all the training centres.

    The Indian Air Force will be the first service to kick off the selection under the new scheme. The process would begin on June 24.

    "The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022," an Indian Army statement read
    "This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the COVID pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions. The schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers," the statement also read.

    "The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022." the army said.

    Comments

    More AGNIPATH News  

    Read more about:

    agnipath

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X