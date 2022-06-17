Agnipath protests: List of trains cancelled or short terminated

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 17: The Centre's Agnipath scheme has not gone down well with those aspirants who want to join the armed forces. Thousands of Army aspirants in many states of the country have launched a simultaneous protest against the Agniveer scheme.

    The protesters have blocked roads, railway tracks and moving trains, gravely hitting Bihar's transportation sector. Several trains have been disrupted due to the Agnipath scheme protest.

    A train set on fire by youngsters in protest against the Centres Agnipath scheme at Lakhisarai Railway Station
    A train set on fire by youngsters in protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme at Lakhisarai Railway Station. PTI Photo

    A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reports ANI

    List of trains cancelled due to Agnipath scheme protests

    South Central Railway cancelled Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services.

    North Central Railways issues list of cancelled, terminated trains

    The North Central Railways have issued a list of trains which will be controlled

    1)12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express

    2)12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express

    3) 18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express

    4)18182 Danapur - Tata Express

    5) 22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

    6) 13512 Asansol - Tata Express

    7) 13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express

    8) 13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express

    Trains cancelled

    1)12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

    2) 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express

    Moreover, 13401Bhagalpur - Danapur Intercity Express and 03487 Jamalpur - Kiul DEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at Dhanauri.

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
    X