No change in recruitment process, course will begin by Dec 30: MoD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 21: Amid backlash and protests against the Agnipath scheme, the government on Tuesday said there is no change in the recruitment process for Agniveers.

In the second tri-services briefing since Sunday, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the department of military affairs, said that the Agnipath scheme was well thought and well reserached scheme that has been made keeping in mind India's unique demographic.

He said that these reforms, that are now seen in the Agnipath scheme should have been implemented in the 1990s itself. ''We have succeeded in bringing down the age profile of our forces. Have a target of bringing the average age of our forces to 26 years,'' said the MoD.

MoD cites recruitment models of Israel, Russia that uses a mix of conscriptions and contract soldiers

''Studied recruitment models of other countries and devised our formula, as India's demography is different,'' MoD said. ''Ideally, these reforms should have been implemented in the 1990s itself. But it could be started in the right earnest only in the last two years: MoD

Lt Gen Anil Puri said that the Agnipath scheme had been announced as it was a matter of the security of the nation.

"Someone spread the rumour that old-timers of the army will be sent to the Agniveer scheme. This is proven to be a fake information," he added.

The MoD has stressed on the fact that there will be no change in the recruitment or regimental process. "We will take an undertaking and aspirants have to submit pledge that they were not involved in any arson or vandalism," said Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs.

"No other country in the world has the demographic dividend as that of India. Fifty per cent of our youth is under the age group of 25 years. The Army should make the most of it. We have to be reflective of this demographic dividend," Lt Gen Anil Puri said.

Air Marshal SK Jha said every enrolment into the Indian Air Force will be through the 'Agniveer Vayu' scheme. "Agniveers are being inducted gradually starting with 2% in the first year. The numbers will go to nearly 6,000 in the fifth year and will be around 9,000 to 10,000 in the 10th year. Every enrolment in Indian Air Force will now take place through 'Agniveer Vayu' only," he added.

The Agnipath scheme was launched last week and following protests, the central government has announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme into the armed forces.

The Union Cabinet had also approved the scheme on June 14. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Listing out the benefits of the scheme, the government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building.

The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

The government said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications.