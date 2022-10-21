Agni Prime Ballistic missile successfully test-fired

Explained: What is the Russian missile Sarmat known as Satan capable of

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Agni Prime Ballistic missile was successfully fired by the India on Friday. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 9.45 am, the Centre said.

The missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were met with successfully. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established," officials cited by ANI said.

The performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation, such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems. The systems were deployed at different locations including two down range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.

In 2021 India had tested the Agni Prime Missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile is a two stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile. It has a dual navigation and guidance system according to the DRDO.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 16:07 [IST]