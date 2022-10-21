YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Agni Prime Ballistic missile successfully test-fired

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Agni Prime Ballistic missile was successfully fired by the India on Friday. The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha at around 9.45 am, the Centre said.

    The missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were met with successfully. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established," officials cited by ANI said.

    Agni Prime Ballistic missile successfully test-fired
    Agni Prime Ballistic missile successfully test-fired

    The performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation, such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems. The systems were deployed at different locations including two down range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.

    Watch: DRDO conducts successful test flight of VSHORADS missileWatch: DRDO conducts successful test flight of VSHORADS missile

    In 2021 India had tested the Agni Prime Missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile is a two stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile. It has a dual navigation and guidance system according to the DRDO.

    Comments

    More BALLISTIC MISSILE News  

    Read more about:

    ballistic missile drdo

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X