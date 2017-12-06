After the crackdown, how the government is now healing Kashmir

While on one hand, the Indian Army continues to take down terrorists who want nothing but bloodshed, on the other, the government has launched a series of programmes to win the hearts of the locals back.

Win the hearts of the locals was one advise that the Centre's interlocutor in Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma had said. While Sharma continues to talk with a cross-section of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister of State Mehbooba Mufti ordered the withdrawal of cases against first time stone pelters. At least 400 odd cases against first time stone pelters were withdrawn by the J&K government.

Now Mehbooba has initiated another programme wherein, those who lost their eye-sight due to pellets are being given jobs. Scores of youth who lost their eye-sight due to the pellets were given jobs by the state government.

In another gesture, the CM sanctioned a gas agency for Insha Mushtaq Lone who had lost her eye-sight due to pellets. She had become the symbol of the pellet gun debate in Kashmir after images of her pellet ridden face were splashed all over the media. She was treated several times, but the doctors were unable to give her back her sight.

Mehbooba had assured the family that she would do something for them. She had told the family that Insha would not have to be dependent on anyone. She lived up to the promise and sanctioned her a gas agency.

The PDP-BJP government is taking several initiatives to calm down the nerves of the locals in Kashmir. Handing out jobs, withdrawing cases and speaking peace with those want peace are just some of these initiatives.

