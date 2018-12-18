After Telangana debacle, Congress casts doubts on TDP alliance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 18: Did the political calculations for the Congress and TDP go wrong in Telangana. Called the Mahakutami, this was a force set up ahead of the elections to take on the mighty KCR.

The alliance failed to put up a fight and the TRS won the polls handsomely. The TRS ended up with 88 out of the 119 seats while the Congress and TDP won 19 and 2 respectively.

Post the elections, several Congress leaders are now demanding that the alliance with the TDP may have hurt the party. Many within the Congress feel that had they gone alone, they would have been in with a good chance.

Also Read | Common man needs infrastructure, mandir, surgical strikes not the only narrative says KTR

Ahead of the formation of the Telangana state in 2014, there had a negative sentiment against Chandrababu Naidu as he was blamed for stalling the bifurcation. While the Congress was well aware of this sentiment, it still went with Naidu as he was expected to bring in the voters of the settlers.

However, the calculations went wrong as the Reddys do not back Naidu. They back Y S Jaganmohan Reddy instead and this led to Naidu failing to bring in these votes. The Congress in Telangana is worried that if the alliance continues in 2019, the result could be somewhat similar. However the party leaders say that while at the local level an alliance with the TDP was opposed, the decision was finally made by the High Command.

The Congress leadership is looking at Naidu from the 2019 perspective. He has been instrumental in getting a large chunk of the opposition together. While Naidu magic did not work in Telangana, he is still a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh. Although he faces tough competition in the next election from Jagan Reddy, he is still a major player in the state.

Also Read | Telangana election result: Should Congress rethink power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP?

The Congress high command would tread carefully on this issue. It would not only be looking at Telangana alone but AP as well. The Congress is literally non-existent in AP as most of the people there blame the party for bifurcating the state. Going by the images that came from the swearing-in ceremonies at Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it seems that the Congress and TDP are still on the same stage.