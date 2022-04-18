After Raj Thackeray's warning, Maha govt to restrict use of loudspeakers at religious places

YouTube
    Mumbai, Apr 18: The Maharashtra government on Monday said that loudspeakers can be used at religious places only after taking due permission. It comes a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray warned the mosques again to take down loudspeakers by May 3.

    Sources close to ANI said that state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the Director General of Police Maharashtra to give instructions to all police commissioners and officers on the matter.

    Thackeray on Sunday stated that Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" and urged them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

    "We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.

    The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers". "I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he added.

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:31 [IST]
    X