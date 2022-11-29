Another video of AAP leader Jain emerges and this time his amenities like a TV can be seen

After polygraph test, Delhi court gives nod for Aftab's narco analysis from Dec 1

Aftab Poonawala will be taken to Forensic Lab on Dec 1 and 5 for his narco analysis test. After yesterday's attack with swords on the police van carrying him, BSF has been deployed outside the lab.

New Delhi, Nov 29: A Saket court in Delhi has allowed the plea of Delhi police to produce Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, before FSL Rohini from Tihar Jail for Narco and Polygraph test procedure.

According to Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to Forensic Science Lab, Rohini on December 1 and December 5 which was allowed by the court. Police had earlier said that the narco analysis on Aftab would be conducted at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini by a team of experts from the FSL, as reported by PTI.

Aftab back at FSL amid high security

On Monday, Poonawala had come under an attack by some weapon-wielding men at the FSL when he was in a police van. A video of the attack that surfaced on social media showed a policeman whipping out his pistol to warn the attackers to back off. Since the incident, security outside the FSL, where a series of sessions of polygraph test on Poonawala has taken place, has been beefed up.

What is narco analysis test?

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. The investigating agencies use this test after the other evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.

After attack on Aftab's van with swords, BSF deployed outside Forensic Lab for his polygraph test

Is it admissible evidence in court?

The Delhi Police had earlier said it was seeking permission for Poonawala's narco analysis as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature. The Supreme Court has ruled that narco analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent. Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances where the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

The beginning that led to Shraddha's end:

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him. Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.