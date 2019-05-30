After poll debacle, No TV debates for a month, says Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: The Congress has decided not to send any representatives for television debates for a month.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to twitter and said "Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month."

"All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," Surjewala added.

As Rahul stays firm on stepping down, don't go cries grow louder

Gandhi, who offered his resignation in the wake of the party's rout in Lok Sabha polls, had reportedly been adamant about going ahead with his decision to step down as party president.

On Wednesday, Congress workers in several cities across the country held demonstrations urging him to rethink his decision to quit following reverses in the Lok Sabha elections.