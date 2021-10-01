Will fuel prices come down? Here's is what Petroleum Minister has to say

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru: Check new rates in major cities here

Why Petrol prices are likely to rise further

After petrol and diesel, commercial LPG cylinder gets costlier, price hiked by Rs 43.5

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 1: The commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder got expensive across the country with immediate effect. The petroleum companies have increased the price by Rs 43.5 on Friday.

The rate of a 19-kg cylinder used for commercial purposes will cost Rs 1,736.50. In September, the petroleum companies had hiked Rs 75.

After the hike, a commercial gas in Kolkata now costs Rs 1805.5. Last month, the price was Rs 1770.5.

However, the rates of domestic gas have not been revised.

Meanwhile, the price of fuel has reached record levels following a hike on 1 October. The rate for a litre of petrol was hiked by Rs 0.25 in Delhi and people have to shell out Rs 101.89 per litre in the national capital. Likewise, diesel got dearer by Rs 0.30 paise and it now costs Rs 90.17 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at ₹ 107.95 per litre and diesel is ₹ 97.84 per litre. Whereas in Chennai the price for a litre of petrol stands at Rs 99.58 and 94.74, respectively.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 11:55 [IST]