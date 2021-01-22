YouTube
    After fire incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray all set to visit Serum Institute facility today

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Friday visit the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Manjari facility, where a fire incident led to the deaths of five people.

    uddhav thackeray

    Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "The contractor's men were working on that floor (where the fire broke out) and when the fire brigade officials went there, they found five completely burnt bodies. Two of them were from Uttar Pradesh, two from Pune and one is from Bihar."

    Fire at Serum Institute very tragic and unfortunate: Sharad Pawar

    "The fire brigade has done good work. As per my information, the CM will also visit the site tomorrow. The place where the COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured was not affected. I was informed that preparations were going on at this building (site of fire) to make the Rotavirus vaccine," he added.

    On Thursday, SII announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the fire incident at the company's facility at Manjari.

    India miles ahead of China in vaccine diplomacy

    "Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at SII. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri," said Cyrus S Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director, SII.

    "We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms," SII tweeted.

    Friday, January 22, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
    X