Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin's price from Rs 600 to Rs 400 per dose for states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a cut in price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

"Recognising the enormous challenges to the public health care system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose," the company said in a statement.

The company is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time, it added.

Earlier, the company had said Covaxin would be available at Rs 600 per dose to state governments and at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN® Announcement - April 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgnROIfUCe — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 29, 2021

Serum Institute of India (SII) had on Wednesday slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.

Vaccine companies had announced their prices for state governments and private hospitals recently after the Centre said that 50 per cent of the supplies in India could be procured by state governments and private hospitals for inoculating those above 18 years.