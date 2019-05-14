  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After CFO, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigns citing 'personal reason'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, hours after embattled carrier Jet Airways' deputy chief executive and chief financial officer (CFO) resigned citing 'personal reasons'.

    The airline had also said that Agarwal resigned due to "personal reasons".

    After CFO, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigns citing personal reason

    The change in Jet Airways' top management comes at a time the now-grounded airline owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.

    Jet Airways CFO Amit Agarwal resigns, cites personal reasons

    Dube had joined Jet Airways in August 2017 after varied roles at Delta Airlines Inc, Sabre, Inc., and American Airlines. Prior to Jet Airways, he was the senior vice president for Asia Pacific at Delta Airlines.

    Cash-strapped Jet Airways, which stopped its operations on 17 April due to an acute cash crunch, has seen a slew of top executives and board members leave the airline in the recent months.

    SBI Capital Markets, a unit of SBI - which leads the group of Jet Airways' lenders, said last week that it received a solicited bid from Etihad Airways and three unsolicited bids for the airline.

    lok-sabha-home

    More JET AIRWAYS News

    Read more about:

    jet airways airlines

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue