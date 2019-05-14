After CFO, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigns citing 'personal reason'

New Delhi, May 14: Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, hours after embattled carrier Jet Airways' deputy chief executive and chief financial officer (CFO) resigned citing 'personal reasons'.

The airline had also said that Agarwal resigned due to "personal reasons".

The change in Jet Airways' top management comes at a time the now-grounded airline owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.

Dube had joined Jet Airways in August 2017 after varied roles at Delta Airlines Inc, Sabre, Inc., and American Airlines. Prior to Jet Airways, he was the senior vice president for Asia Pacific at Delta Airlines.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways, which stopped its operations on 17 April due to an acute cash crunch, has seen a slew of top executives and board members leave the airline in the recent months.

SBI Capital Markets, a unit of SBI - which leads the group of Jet Airways' lenders, said last week that it received a solicited bid from Etihad Airways and three unsolicited bids for the airline.