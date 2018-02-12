After alleging Modi of being a ‘bad driver’, Rahul doubts PM’s ‘cricketing skills’

Bengaluru, Feb 12: It seems the Congress is banking on various analogies like driving and cricketing skills to judge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administrative prowess.

After stating that Modi is running the country by looking at the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents", Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday likened the PM to a cricketer who bats while looking at the wicket-keeper without knowing from where the ball is coming.

"If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicket-keeper, could he have scored a single run? Our PM is such a cricketer who looks at the wicket-kepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from," Rahul said.

Rahul's jibe at Modi at a public meeting in Karnataka's Sindanoor came on Sunday as the Gandhi scion attacked the PM for speaking about the Congress' past rather than about the future.

Earlier, speaking at Karatagi in Raichur district, Rahul said that Modi's term has almost ended and he should be talking about his government's achievements.

Hitting back at the PM for criticising the policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Rahul had said at a public meeting at Ballari on Saturday that he is running the country by looking just in the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents".

"You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rear view mirror, which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rear view mirror," the Congress president said.

Rahul is on a tour of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to unseat the incumbent Congress from Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly elections which is likely to take place in April or May.

Ahead of elections, Karnataka is witnessing two main political parties fighting a war of words over religion, cow and development. Before Rahul's visit, Modi was in Bengaluru where he attended a massive public rally and asked the people of Karnataka to reject the "corrupt" Congress government in the state in the upcoming polls by choosing the BJP.

Other BJP star campaigner Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too had campaigned in the state leading to a fierce war of words between him and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah over religion and cow.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

