After a lull Maoist posters make a comeback in West Bengal

After a lull, Maoist posters reappeared in West Bengal. Communist Party of India (Maoist) posters appeared in Durgapur in West Bardhaman district of West Bengal in memory of slain leader Kishenji.

Kishenji, a prominent face of the Maoist movement of India was allegedly shot dead by Burisole Jungle in Medinipur, West Bengal on November 24, 2011, by security forces.

The poster was pasted at the Durgapur City Centre (a shopping mall.) The posters alleged that Maoist leaders and cadres were being killed by security forces in false encounters aided by political outfits including the CPIM, BJP, Congress, TMC.

The posters gave a clarion call to the public to stand up against this sinister design and to build up a mass armed farmers' revolt.

The posters hailed Maoist leaders including Comrade Azad, Sashadhar, Yudishtir, Kishenji and other martyrs.

Maoist presence is being repeatedly pronounced in the Durgapur, Asansol region in recent years. Recently the Maoists had pasted a threat poster in the name of a retired employee of ECL in Balijuri village.

Maoist posters have been sighted in the Durgapur and Asansol area in the past few years.

OneIndia News