Aftab's family insulted me, had warned not to visit their residence: Shraddha Walker's father

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 20: Days after suspecting 'Love Jihad' angle into the murder of his daughter Shraddha Walker, the victim's father has said that he was humiliated by the family of her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who strangled her to death in May.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Vikas Walker said that he had visited Aaftab's residence in Vasai earlier, but he was insulted by his family members and warned him not to come to his house again. He also revealed that he did not know that his daughter had shifted to Delhi.

Shraddha Walker, who stayed with her parents in Maharashtra and got into touch with Aftab through a dating app, decided to move to Delhi to stay with him. The 27-year-old decided to be with him despite her father's objection over the inter-faith relationship.

"His (Aaftab's) family members had warned me not to visit their residence again. After the death of my wife, the efforts to find a solution were stopped," he told the news channel. "I had tried to convince Shraddha (to walk out of the relationship) but she wouldn't listen," he added.

Vikas Walker has demanded justice for Shraddha while demanding a strict punishment for the accused.

A few days ago, he suspected a 'love jihad' angle behind the killing of his daughter. "I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much," ANI qutoed Vikas Walker as saying. He also has stated that he was never in touch with Aftab and first lodged the complaint in Vasai in Mumbai after she was untraceble.

Aftab's Family Untraceable

Meanwhile, the family of Aftab remains untraceable after the news of the crime hit the national headlines. The whereabouts of Aaftab's family members, who shifted to a society in Mira Road from Vasai in Palghar district last month, are not known. Soon after they moved into the building, the family members, including Aaftab's parents and brother, went on a short vacation and returned after the news of his grisly crime broke, a building member said. "After this, we saw them (Aaftab's father Amin and mother Munira) twice while they were keeping the dustbin outside their flat. Amin Bhai, Munira and their (other) son are talkative. We have not seen them since the last week," he told PTI.

Background

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death on May 18.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into 17-18 peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped peice by peice for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 9:36 [IST]