Afghanistan ambassador to India resigns the very day Afghan President Ghani met Modi

New Delhi, Sept 20: India and Afghanistan have reiterated time and again their mutual trust and friendship but on Wednesday, September 19, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Dr Shaida Mohammad Abdali resigned from his post and it happened on the same day the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdali tweeted his resignation to say: "India not only gave me a home feeling but added a wealth of knowledge and plethora of experience to my over 2 decades long political career."

Abdali thanked India

"The exceptional warmth, hospitality and friendship extended to me during my tenure will remain a hallmark in my political career for which I'm deeply grateful to the friendly people and government of India. Serving my country for years in India, I felt the need to return and serve my country from within."

Abdali, who took over in July 2012, also applauded India's relation with Afghanistan and said: "During my tenure, I have had the honour of witnessing our relations going from strength to strength. The limits to our exceptional relationship is only sky and I wish my successor all the best and success in this extremely important endeavour. Long Live India-Afghanistan friendship!"

It was an irony that on the same day that the departing diplomat cherished Afghanistan's relation with India, President Ghani held talks with Modi and the two engaged over various issues. They also reviewed the progress the two countries made over their strategic partnership and connectivity.