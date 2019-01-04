Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib holds talks with Doval

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 4: Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Friday appreciated India's role in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country during talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval here.

Mohib's appreciation for India's developmental assistance came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's comments mocking New Delhi's role in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs said Mohib briefed the Indian side about the security situation as well as the reconciliation process in Afghanistan, besides preparation for the upcoming presidential elections. The Afghan NSA arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit.

"He (Mohib) appreciated the assistance provided by India for economic development and reconstruction of Afghanistan and also for human resource development, including training of Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in India," the MEA said.

It said Doval conveyed India's continued support for the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan to bring peace, security and prosperity in that country.

"He mentioned that India supports all efforts for peace and reconciliation that are Afghan owned, Afghan led and Afghan controlled," it said.

The Indian side also conveyed to the Afghan NSA that regional and international partners of Afghanistan need to work keeping in mind the priorities, wishes and desire of the Afghan people.

"India welcomes the fact that the people of Afghanistan have time and again reposed faith in democratic governance and the forthcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan will further deepen the roots of democracy in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

Mohib invited Doval to visit Afghanistan and the invitation was accepted. India has committed USD 3 billion in assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 when the Taliban was removed from power. India has given four military helicopters to Afghanistan which has been trying to strengthen its air power.

India has also been supplying military equipment to Afghanistan besides providing training to hundreds of Afghan security personnel. While referring to billions of dollars the US was spending in Afghanistan, Trump, during a cabinet meeting, brought up contributions by India and several other countries and referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders were talking about their developmental assistance in the country.

"I could give you an example where I get along very well with India and Prime Minister Modi. But he is constantly telling me, he built a library in Afghanistan. Library! That's like five hours of what we spend (in Afghanistan)," Trump said this week.

PTI