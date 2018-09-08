No shifting: Aero India will be held in Bengaluru itself in Feb

New Delhi, Sep 8: Amidst all the speculation and controversy that the Aero India may be shifted out, the Defence Ministry has said that the event would be held in Bengaluru itself. The Government on Saturday decided to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from February 20-24. The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows.

Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world.

Aero India event will also provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. Besides giving fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India.

The Department of Defence Production further said that it is committed to make this event a successful and result oriented show.

Bengaluru has been hosting the Aero show since it started in 1996. It has been home to the aero show where global aerospace and defence manufacturers display their latest wares such as fighter aircraft, cargo planes and defence equipment and look to sell to India's defence and paramilitary forces.

Earlier, reports of it being held in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow in October-November this year were doing the rounds. The last Aero India show took place in Bengaluru in February 2017 in the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Aero India has also been a platform for India to showcase the locally developed Tejas light combat aircraft and the Advanced Light Helicopter to the world.