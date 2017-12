Advocate Sushil Tekriwal who was fighting the Pradhyuman murder case for the victim's family has been attacked by some goons who tried to finish him and his family.

The incident happened near Ashok Hotel in Chankyapuri in New Delhi. The incident was reported by his advicate wide Dr Mamta Tekriwal.

Pradyuman was murdered on September 8 in Ryan International school in Gurugram. The case is now being investigated by the CBI.

OneIndia News