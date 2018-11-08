Wishes pour in for BJP patriarch LK Advani on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani on his birthday.
Born in Karachi on November 8th, 1927, Advani served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 under then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Advani also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. In 2015 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.
PM Modi remembers LK Advani Ji's impact on Indian politics
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended on the veteran leader calling him selfless and diligent and asserted that his impact on the politics of the country has been immense. He also prayed for the good health and long life of the veteran leader.
"Shri LK Advani Ji's impact on Indian politics is immense. Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas. I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji," the prime minister said in another tweet.
Jaitley wishes a long healthy life
Warm birthday greetings to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, my senior colleague and a veteran parliamentarian. May God bless him with a long healthy life, tweets Arun Jaitley.
Mamata Banerjee extends greetings
"Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Advani Ji, I respectfully wish you good health and happiness," Banerjee tweeted.