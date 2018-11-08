Wishes pour in for BJP patriarch LK Advani on his birthday

PM Modi remembers LK Advani Ji's impact on Indian politics

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended on the veteran leader calling him selfless and diligent and asserted that his impact on the politics of the country has been immense. He also prayed for the good health and long life of the veteran leader.

"Shri LK Advani Ji's impact on Indian politics is immense. Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas. I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji," the prime minister said in another tweet.

Jaitley wishes a long healthy life

Warm birthday greetings to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, my senior colleague and a veteran parliamentarian. May God bless him with a long healthy life, tweets Arun Jaitley.

Mamata Banerjee extends greetings

"Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Advani Ji, I respectfully wish you good health and happiness," Banerjee tweeted.