Adopt humanitarian approach towards Rohingyas: SC to centre

The Supreme Court has told the government to adopt a humanitarian approach while dealing with the Rohingya Muslim issue. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that in such case a humanitarian approach needs to be taken.

Appearing for the Rohingya Muslims, senior counsel, Fali S Nariman said that it is not clear why the NDA government changed its generally accommodative policy towards refugees when it came to Rohingyas.

Nariman however said in lighter vein, " I am the original refugee from Burma. I came from British Burma to British India," he also said.

The case has been posted to October 13 for further hearing.

OneIndia News