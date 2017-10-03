Adopt humanitarian approach towards Rohingyas: SC to centre

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has told the government to adopt a humanitarian approach while dealing with the Rohingya Muslim issue. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that in such case a humanitarian approach needs to be taken.

Adopt humanitarian approach towards Rohingyas: SC to centre

Appearing for the Rohingya Muslims, senior counsel, Fali S Nariman said that it is not clear why the NDA government changed its generally accommodative policy towards refugees when it came to Rohingyas.

Nariman however said in lighter vein, " I am the original refugee from Burma. I came from British Burma to British India," he also said.

The case has been posted to October 13 for further hearing.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

supreme court, rohingya muslims, humanitarian

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...