Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts, shares cryptic post ‘Alvida’

New Delhi, July 18: Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday, left fans in shock as he deleted all of his videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. After leaving his profile blank.

The 50-year-old singer took to the social media platform and shared a video with a cryptic message that reads: 'ALVIDA (goodbye).' The post on social media has left fans wondering if something is wrong with the singer or is it just a teaser of a new song.

One can't say, whether he has archived his posts or have permanently deleted them, however, it has surely left Adnan's fans in shock.

Fans flooded the comment section enquiring why did he delete all his posts and what the cryptic message means.

A user wrote, "Nooooooooo" with a crying emoji. "Whatt??? Are you okay?" added another user.

Many also speculated the video to be an announcement of his upcoming song. "Ye gana aa raha hai (Is this your upcoming song)?" commented someone else.

While Adnan Sami shared no details with the post. However, musician Anurag Rao's comment does give us the hint that it might be for a new song titled the same. He wrote, "This is going to be a blazing track."

Born in Pakistan, Adnan Sami got Indian citizenship in 2016. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind. He was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of music.

The singer had three failed marriages. Now, he is married to Roya Faryabi on January 29, 2010. The couple has a daughter named Medina.

