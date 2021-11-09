'Save the saviors': IMA to protest against assault of doctors on June 18, hospitals to remain open

Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested after wife alleges assault

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 9: Actress and model Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife on Monday. She reportedly suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," news agency ANI quotes the Mumbai police as saying.

She was admitted to the hospital following the assault and further investigation is on.

This is not the first time where their marital issue has come out in open. Last year, Sam Bombay was arrested after Poonam Pandey filed a complaint against her for assaulting, molesting and threatening her with dire consequences.

The incident occurred when they were in Goa for their honeymoon. He was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, they sorted out their differences soon and she claimed that every marriage has ups and downs. The Goa court had given conditional bail to him.

"We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?" she had told The Times of India.

On his turn, he said, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say."

They had tied the knot after being in a live-in relationship for two years.

Sam is an influencer and actor who worked in films like Nasha, Malini and Co among others. Whereas Poonam Pandey shot to fame after claiming that she would strip nude if the Indian cricket team wins World Cup back in 2011.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 9:27 [IST]