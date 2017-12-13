Actress molestation case: Accused sent to judicial custody till Dec 22

Man accused of molesting teenage Bollywood actress has been sent to sent to judicial custody till 22nd December by Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai.

The accused was identified as 39-year-old Vikas Sachdeva, a senior executive at an entertainment firm in Mumbai.

Sachdev also filed a bail application before the Dindoshi sessions court which will hear the plea on December 15.

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested the man accused of molesting the actress on a Vistara Delhi-Mumbai flight after she shared her ordeal on social media.

The actor has alleged she was harassed by a male passenger sitting behind her on the plane yesterday night.

The National award winner had on Saturday night took to Instagram, alleging that a male co-passenger, who was sitting behind her on the flight, had rubbed his foot on her back and neck. The teenager, who has starred in a Bollywood blockbuster, was visibly shaken in her video post.

The case was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), after recording the 17-year-old's statement.

Sachdeva's wife, Divya Sachdeva, has now responded to the allegations leveled against her husband and has come out in his defense.

OneIndia News