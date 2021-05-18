YouTube
    Mumbai, May 18: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

    The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and was under home quarantine.

    Actress Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19

    Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.

    "Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

    On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 cases and 48 more deaths, taking the tally of coronavirus infection to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
    X