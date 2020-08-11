Actor Sooraj Pancholi says he is being defamed in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 11: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police over him being linked to the case of death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Tuesday.

In his complaint submitted at Versova police station here on Monday night, Pancholi said he is being defamed on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, by being linked to Rajputs death, he said. "We have received an application from Sooraj Pancholi and an enquiry is on," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

So far, no offence has been registered (in connection with Pancholi's complaint), the official said. There were recently some social media messages, screenshots and derogatory content allegedly linking Pancholi to the death of Rajput and the latter's former manager Disha Salian. Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahad earlier denied rumours linking her son with Rajput's death. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8, according to police. The Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including Rajput's sisters, his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities in connection with his death.

Rajput's father K K Singh on July 25 lodged a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

The CBI last week re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named as accused the same people. Singh also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son. The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Chakraborty, Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani, the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi and some other persons in connection with a money laundering case linked to his death.