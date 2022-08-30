Actor Kamal Khan arrested from Mumbai over 2020 tweet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 30: Former Bigg Boss Contestant and actor, Kamal Khan, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a two-year-old case about a controversial tweet he allegedly posted in 2020. The police has, however, not divulged the details of the tweet.

According to reports, he will be produced in the Borivali court on Tuesday. Kamal R Khan was detained from the Mumbai airport and after questioning he was arrested. The police did not reveal details of the tweet.

The official said a lookout circular had earlier been issued against him.

An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Mumbai: Groom in two minds on whether to skip his wedding, does next best thing on 'Save Aarey’ campaign

The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.

Khan has always been in the news for his controversial tweets and scathing movie reviews of Bollywood movies. In 2016, he had created quite a furor with his claim that he was paid to tweet in favor of a movie of filmmaker Karan Johar.