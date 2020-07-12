Actor Anupam Kher's four family members test COVID positive; mother admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 12: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday took to Twitter to share that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Kher wrote,''This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. BMC is informed.''

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

While Anupam Kher's mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, the rest of the family are quarantining at their home.

Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Big B's home

Soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday, rumours had also started to spread that even Neetu and the "Sanju" actor are infected with the novel coronavirus.

Dismissing the reports, Riddhima told PTI, "Obviously not (true). Please stop spreading fake rumours. At least not at this time, would appreciate." Social media was abuzz with a tweet which claimed the Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, got the virus after Amitabh's grandson, Agastya Nanda, attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima. The fashion designer also took to Instagram and called the claim baseless.

Abhishek, 44, said both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

Riddhima Kapoor on rumours of Neetu, Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19: We are fit

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19. "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test...," he said.