    Action against rebels by today evening: Sanjay Raut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 25: As the meeting of the rebel MLAs begins in the presence of Eknath Shinde in a hotel in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the party will announce the action taken against the rebels by today evening.

    "People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united" news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

    The party has passed six resolutions and has decided Shiv Sena will follow the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray without compromising with the ideology of a united Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut claimed. "Strict action to be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Uddhav Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left," he added.

    Shiv Sena will take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Raut said. "Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name," he added.

    His statement comes after the ,ajority of Shiv Sena MLAs shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.
    Stating that they will fight the next elections under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, he said, "The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership."

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
