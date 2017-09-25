Accused in job scam extradited from Singapore

An accused in a job scam racket was extradited to India from Singapore. Mohammad Sultan Abu Bakar Kadir alias Captain Kadir was brought to India by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police.

He is accused of cheating over 30 people with the promise of jobs with shipping firms. Kadir is alleged to have been running a company called Worldwide Shipping Management, a Singapore based recruitment firm.

Kadir would offer jobs to seafarers in shipping firms. After conducting the 'interviews' and 'shortlisting the candidates', the aspirants were asked to pay Rs 1 lakh as a facilitation fee. Once the money was paid, the victims were asked to travel to Singapore where, upon their arrival, Kadir reportedly made excuses and did not get them their jobs. Frustrated, the people returned.

In 2006, 30 people filed a case in which they alleged that they were cheated by Kadir. The case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police. The officials first arrested the accused's wife, Mureeza who was running the racket from Mumbai.

In 2013, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Kadir, based on which the Singapore Police arrested Kadir in May this year. The process for his extradition was initiated and after the Law Council of Singapore found merit in the case, the order to extradite him was passed. Kadir was brought to Mumbai on Sunday morning.

OneIndia News