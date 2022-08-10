India
    Accident caught on camera: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 10: Five people were injured when a bus hit a temple on the side of a road in the western suburb of Goregaon here on Tuesday.

    The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the clip has now gone viral.

    Accident caught on camera: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple
    Screen Shot from the Video

    The accident took place in Santosh Nagar locality in the afternoon, an official said. it was due to brake failure of the bus which was going from Santosh Nagar to Kurla, ANI reported.

    Dindoshi police have registered a case and started further investigation.

    The driver of the BEST bus lost its control of the wheel after the brakes failed and the vehicle hit a temple on the side of the road, he said.

    Bus conductor Abasaheb Kore, driver Kundlik Ghongade, passengers Howal Pandey (45), Govind Pathak (80) and Rajnish Pathak (37), were injured in the accident and shifted to hospitals, the official said.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Somnath Gharge said, "We have not registered any FIR against anyone yet, as the incident is being probed."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 0:09 [IST]
    X