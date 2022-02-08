'Abuse Congress but do your job': Rahul hits back at PM Modi over Parliament speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Parliament speech and that the PM is scared of the grand old party.

"He (PM Modi) didn't answer my questions. We need to take the China and Pakistan issue seriously. My great grandfather served the country, I don't need anyone's certificate. BJP is scared of Congress as we say the truth," ANI quoted Rahul.

"Do abuse Congress and Nehru but do your job," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi's attacks came hours after PM Modi on Tuesday continued his no-holds-barred attack on the Congress declaring that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted the party dismantled and claiming there would have been no Emergency, no massacre of Sikhs, no caste politics and no exodus of Pandits from Kashmir had the Congress not been there.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi, who also highlighted his government's achievements, launched a blistering attack against the Congress and alleged that "urban Naxals" had control over the party.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge later told reporters that the prime minister was only making accusations against the Congress and was not speaking on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament.

"He was only targeting the Congress party. Instead of speaking on schemes and concerns of members enumerated in the House during the debate, the prime minister was only speaking about the Congress... Those who worship Mahatma Gandhi Ji's assassin are now telling us that the Congress should be dissolved," he said.

Responding to Modi's attack on the Congress, party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is because of the Congress there is space for opposition and dissent and that a party of two MPs is today ruling the country.

"The Congress is there and that is why Babasaheb's constitution is there, dreams of freedom fighters are coming true, Bapu's thoughts and ideals are alive, nuclear power and the technological revolution is there.

"Pakistan broke into two after it challenged India and we have been strong even during the global recession, and there has also been space for opposition and dissent," Surjewala said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Because of the Congress, the voice of the people rises even amid oppressive tools and there is a fearless truth even in the midst of lies and propaganda, he said.

"Amid the craze of the useless government full of rhetoric, there is a dedicated opposition which cares about the country and performs the religion of public service, not the slavery of capitalists," the Congress leader said.

"Honourable Modi Ji, the 75th year of Independence is the golden period for lies-hatred-arrogance-propaganda and of capitalists. But for the youth, farmers, housewives, the poor and small businessmen and traders it is "Rahu-Kaal" (bad time)," Surjewala said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 21:18 [IST]